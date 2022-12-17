Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 155

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

