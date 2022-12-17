Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 155

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.34.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.