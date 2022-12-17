Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($53.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Deutsche Post Price Performance
FRA:DPW opened at €36.01 ($37.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.36. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.49).
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
