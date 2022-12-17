Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

