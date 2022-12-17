DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Tops $47.30 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $47.30 million and $41.92 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $1,225.55 or 0.07322762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.99 or 0.05123590 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00485942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.53 or 0.28792332 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

