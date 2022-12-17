Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,010

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $17,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

