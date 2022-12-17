Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,010

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
