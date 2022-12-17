Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.26

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $24.26 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00012001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $847.01 or 0.05058528 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00489127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.64 or 0.28981014 BTC.

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.3163802 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $72.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

