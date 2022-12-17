Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. 584,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

