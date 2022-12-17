Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 6th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $67.18 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

