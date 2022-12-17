Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DIN traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $67.18. 418,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,056. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.