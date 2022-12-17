Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diodes by 48.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth $76,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $80.52 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

