Divergent Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 17,366 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

