Divergent Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Divergent Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.12 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

