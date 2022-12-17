Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 664,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,504,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.