Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 740.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $46.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Rating)

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.