Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 740.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $46.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $89.40.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
