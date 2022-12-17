Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 143,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $452.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $88,384.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,571,070 shares in the company, valued at $171,020,414.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,641 and have sold 107,294 shares valued at $1,630,171. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

