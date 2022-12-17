Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.13

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $36.38. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 60,512 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLOW shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

