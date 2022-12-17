EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.