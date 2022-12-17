Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 51.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

