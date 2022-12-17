easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 330 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 568.75 ($6.98).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 351.30 ($4.31) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,640.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

