Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
EATBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Eat & Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
