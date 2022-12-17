Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 580 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $135.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.