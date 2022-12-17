Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

