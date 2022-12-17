Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on January 17th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

ECL opened at $144.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Ecolab by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 855,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,099,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,158,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 219,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.