Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lowered by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

