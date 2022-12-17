Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in November

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,492.0 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of Electric Power Development stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

Read More

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.