Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in November

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,492.0 days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
Shares of Electric Power Development stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.68.
About Electric Power Development
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Power Development (EPWDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.