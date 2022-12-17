Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,176.0 days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.37.
Electricité de France Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.