Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,176.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.37.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

