Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $2.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

ELROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

