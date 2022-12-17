ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.47 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014725 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00229331 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32235571 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.