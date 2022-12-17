Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.27 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Elrond has a total market cap of $929.31 million and $29.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $38.99 or 0.00233228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.23 or 0.05108480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,836,659 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

