Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 168,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 639,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.10.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Elys Game Technology

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.