Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 168,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 639,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.10.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
