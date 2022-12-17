Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

