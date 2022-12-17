Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

