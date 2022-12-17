Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

