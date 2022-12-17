Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.