Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

