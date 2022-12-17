EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 28.9% in November

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EMX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 97,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

