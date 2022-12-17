ENAGAS S A/ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2584 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $8.86 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

