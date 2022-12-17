ENAGAS S A/ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2584 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $8.86 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

