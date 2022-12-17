Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Energem by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energem during the first quarter worth $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of ENCPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,871. Energem has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

