Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $183,962.98 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $183,962.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021814 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,303,210 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

