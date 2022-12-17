Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $182,386.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,298,510 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

