Enjin Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.57 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $258.41 million and $14.57 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05329271 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00485899 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.35 or 0.28789762 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
