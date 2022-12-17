Enjin Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.78 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $261.68 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $869.39 or 0.05204854 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486574 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.56 or 0.28829732 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
