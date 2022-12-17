Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 18,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The company has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
