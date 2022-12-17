Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

