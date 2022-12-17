EOS Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005293 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $954.90 million and $91.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005144 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,248,309 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.