EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.65.

EQT Trading Down 2.6 %

EQT opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. EQT has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

