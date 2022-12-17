Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.