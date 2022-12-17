Ergo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $858,329.90 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.09 million and $858,329.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00008014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00382401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00854185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00096453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00608689 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00275508 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,569,565 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.