Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.56.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

