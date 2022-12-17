Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $1.73 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00010311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $80,276.87 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

